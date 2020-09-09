A Tough Day for Cats

12:29 a.m. A person living in “a crappy trailer park full of criminals” was concerned after her dog barked its “big dog bark.”

1:33 a.m. Someone drove up to a house, rang the doorbell and left a tube of mascara. The incident was captured on a doorbell camera.

7:41 a.m. A caller witnessed a speeding motorcycle hit a deer, possibly on purpose.

8:50 a.m. Dad was upset that his child was being forced to wear a mask at school, claiming the school was infringing on his son’s rights. He called to ask if law enforcement was “going to back him.”

9:12 a.m. A man’s pro-Trump signs were vandalized.

9:56 a.m. A rambling caller was talking about beating someone up, then about a dog, then about a woman with red hair.

10:09 a.m. A fat cat went missing.

11:54 a.m. A Kalispell cat got its foot stuck in a trap.

1:14 p.m. A stick was swung at a stray dog.

3:57 p.m. A mall shopper stole some face masks.

4:15 p.m. A hound dog’s owner agreed that the pooch barks a lot.

4:52 p.m. Store employees discovered someone’s luggage inside a box that was supposed to contain stools.

6:18 p.m. Two dogs killed a cat.

6:23 p.m. Someone wanted to know if it was against the law for a neighbor to point surveillance cameras at their house.

6:49 p.m. A man wanted advice for dealing with the cat stuck on his roof.

6:52 p.m. A woman watched a man laugh hysterically as her dog ate. She reported this as evidence that her dog was being poisoned.

8:13 p.m. Two dogs tied together showed up at a stranger’s house.

8:34 p.m. A mailbox was smashed and it “looked intentional.”

11:04 p.m. A woman needed help catching the bat flying around her house.