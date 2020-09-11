Body of Missing North Dakota Boy Found in Yellowstone River

BILLINGS – A dive team has recovered the body of a North Dakota boy who went missing while swimming in the Yellowstone River in eastern Montana over the weekend, the Richland County sheriff’s office said.

The body of 13-year-old Ira David Lawrence of Watford City, North Dakota, was recovered on Wednesday afternoon, Sheriff John Dynneson said.

Ira went missing early Saturday afternoon while swimming in the river at Richland Park, northeast of Sidney, The Billings Gazette reported. His body was recovered a short distance from where he had last been seen, officials said.