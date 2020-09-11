Frank Will Always Put Kalispell First

I’ve known Frank Garner for over 30 years, and I’m glad to hear he wants to run to represent House District 7 in Kalispell again. We worked together for many years on the Kalispell Police Department and I know he is the kind of person you’d want by your side when things get tough. He’s been through lots of emergency and rough situations and he knows what it take to get things done and how to lead in times of crisis.

We are going to be facing some big decisions ahead and we we need a steady hand that is willing to put in the time and effort to make things better. I want you to know that it’s been my experience that Frank is that guy. I don’t know where he finds the time or energy, but he has served this town in his professional and private life as long as I’ve known him. I hope you will join me in supporting him because I know he will work hard and put Kalispell first.

Thanks Frank for your service and stepping up again to help us.

Roger Krauss

Somers