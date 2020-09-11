Homicide Suspect in Custody After Shooting Near Kalispell

A 36-year-old man is being held on suspicion of deliberate homicide after a shooting Thursday afternoon between Evergreen and Columbia Falls left another man dead.

Leon Paul Kavis was taken into custody after deputies from the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office were called to the scene on Trumble Creek Road a little after 4:30 p.m. Thursday. The shooting occurred at Kavis’ residence, according to Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino, who added that his office has “history at the residence.”

The adult male victim has not been publicly identified, pending notification of his family.

According to court records, Kavis has previously run afoul of the law in Flathead County. He pleaded guilty to two felony drug charges in 2005 and was sentenced to five years in prison. After his release, in 2009, Kavis pleaded guilty to felony criminal endangerment after a road rage incident in Kalispell and received a suspended sentence.