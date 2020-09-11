Take That, Cones

12:07 a.m. “It is getting ‘creepy’” in Columbia Falls.

1:11 a.m. A woman wielding a hammer was making threats.

1:54 a.m. A man sharpening his DJ skills said he would stop for the night.

7:49 a.m. A man wearing a bathrobe and carrying a suitcase was deemed suspicious.

8:57 a.m. A man claiming to be with something called the Census Bureau scared a woman.

9:43 a.m. Some teens were talking to strangers on the internet.

9:51 a.m. A disgruntled neighbor threw a rock at a truck.

10:19 a.m. A woman put mud on her face and claimed it was her “COVID mask.”

11:18 a.m. A man had a bag full of ammo he was trying to get rid of.

1:34 p.m. Some people were eavesdropping on a woman’s conversations.

1:48 p.m. A man operating a chainsaw accidentally called 911.

3:04 p.m. After he was told his children would have to wear masks at school, a man cursed at a school official and ran over the school’s traffic cones.

7:19 p.m. “There are a lot of weirdoes around; just wanted to let you know.”

7:58 p.m. A woman who got a dog off Facebook was dismayed to learn it did not like men, particularly her husband.