Resident from Kalispell Care Facility Dies After Contracting COVID-19

A resident of the Skilled Care Center and Retreat at Immanuel Lutheran Communities in Kalispell has died after testing positive for COVID-19, the facility reported over the weekend.

The 87-year-old woman died Thursday evening at Kalispell Regional Medical Center, shortly after being admitted. She was one of three people previously known to have contracted the virus at the facility and she had been in isolation since testing positive.

Immanuel Lutheran first reported COVID-19 had been detected there on July 30, with the first known positive at Buffalo Hill Terrace. Immanuel Lutheran offers senior living, assisted living and rehabilitative care.

In the press release announcing the death, Immanuel Lutheran CEO Jason Cronk, said the woman suddenly “took a turn for the worst” after previously presenting as asymptomatic.

“Although this resident passed away outside of our facility, we feel it’s very important to continue educating the public on the harsh reality that COVID-19 can transform in a matter of hours,” Cronk wrote. “Her family is in our thoughts and prayers, as we mourn her loss.”

The death would be the 14th in Flathead County caused by COVID-19 since the outbreak began. The Flathead City-County Health Department had not reported the death as of Monday morning.