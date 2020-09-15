Kalispell Soccer Stays Competitive in Western AA

The Glacier Wolfpack cruised past visitors Missoula Big Sky on Sept. 10, with the girls winning 4-1 and the boys 10-0.

Across town, the Flathead Bravettes tied Missoula Sentinel, while the Braves (2-4-0) took a 6-0 loss.

Glacier’s girls (4-2-0) top the Western AA standings with Flathead (3-1-2) sitting in third. The Wolfpack boys (3-2-1) remain second in the Western AA standings behind Hellgate (6-0-0). The second Kalispell crosstown soccer match was held on Tuesday, Sept. 15 after the Beacon went to print.

Both the Whitefish girls and boys teams blanked Stevensville 2-0 on Thursday. The Bulldogs will take on Columbia Falls on Sept. 17 to start conference play for the season.