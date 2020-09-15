Return of Action on the Gridiron, Class AA Kicks Off Season

Glacier opened its season with a dominating fourth quarter to beat Helena Capital at home 43-20. The Wolfpack recovered from a 20-15 deficit in the third by scoring an unanswered 28 points. A pick-six in the last few minutes of the game cemented the Wolfpack win over the Bruins.

Quarterback JT Allen rushed for three touchdowns and threw an eight-yard touchdown pass.

The Flathead Braves traveled to Missoula to take on top-ranked Missoula Sentinel. Sentinel put up 38 points before Braves quarterback Charlie Hinchey connected with Nicolas Gustafson at the end of the second quarter to put Flathead on the board. Hinchey connected with Gustafson again in the second half and Alec Thomas ran in a third touchdown, but the Braves fell to Sentinel 59-19.

Back in the Flathead, Whitefish held off cross-valley rival Columbia Falls 21-7. Ty Schwaiger rushed for two touchdowns in the third quarter to give the Bulldogs a 14-0 lead. Columbia Falls quarterback Mason Peters connected with Taylor Bryan on a 30-yard TD pass, but a 50-yard interception returned by Whitefish’s Trey Hunt kept the Bulldogs well on top.

After two commanding wins, Bigfork took its first loss while hosting Lewistown (Fergus) this weekend. The Vikings took the early lead with a rushing touchdown by George Bucklin followed by a two-point conversion in the first quarter. Lewistown got on the board in the second quarter, but Bigfork responded with a four-yard rush by Cormac Benn to take a 14-6 lead.

Bigfork was leading before Lewistown quarterback Seth Norslien scored a rushing touchdown with three minutes left in the game and made good on the two-point conversion, sending the game into overtime. The Vikings came up short 22-14, unable to respond to Lewistown’s eight points in the extra session.