Trump Did Not Mismanage Pandemic

Today’s fairy tale from Democrats and their mainstream media propagandists: President Donald Trump has mismanaged the COVID-19 pandemic, has no national plan and is responsible for 170,000 deaths.

This is, of course, absurd! The facts: On Jan. 29, 2020, Trump banned travel from China and later from Europe to prevent spread of the coronavirus to the U.S. He was called a racist, but his action saved American lives. He formed a Coronavirus Task Force to provide scientific information and recommendations, and to keep Americans informed.

Trump’s national COVID-19 policy has been clear from the outset: rather than a “one-size-fits-all” federal mandate, each of the 50 state governors would be in charge of their individual states’ response. The federal government worked closely with all the governors to inform them of the scientific information, determine their needs and provide support. New York and California governors said “Trump delivered for us.” Initial shortages of supplies and testing were inevitable, but quickly resolved. Trump created a “Warp Speed Vaccine Task Force” that promises to have a vaccine in record time, and he implemented the Defense Authorization Act to get needed medical equipment manufactured. Resurgence of the virus after the lockdown is predictable, but blaming the president is inappropriate and despicable.

Kathryn L. Johnson

Polson