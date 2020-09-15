The Turkey Burglar Strikes Again

12:39 a.m. Six or seven people singing and dancing on a Columbia Falls patio were being extremely loud.

8:11 a.m. A teacher was struggling to convince her grandson to go to school.

9:26 a.m. Someone kicked in the doors to the go-kart house.

10:12 a.m. An assault warrant was accidentally issued for a man accused of misdemeanor sandwich theft.

11:19 a.m. A school superintendent requested help dealing with “parents who are anti-mask.”

12:23 p.m. A dog was chasing a bicyclist.

12:48 p.m. A Kalispell woman reported a gun theft from seven years ago.

1:53 p.m. A Marion man accused his now ex-wife of stealing his stimulus check.

2:53 p.m. A man in a camper was yelling at a hardware store.

3:15 p.m. A man went to a school to scream in the principal’s face about “having rights.”

4:08 p.m. A group of older kids surrounded some younger kids.

5:14 p.m. A bald man was looking in vehicles.

5:18 p.m. An older woman driving a car with a “buy local beer” bumper sticker was flipping people off and “tweaking out.”

5:25 p.m. A woman walking her dog was yelled at.

6:32 p.m. Two vans were circling a building.

6:40 p.m. A concerned citizen questioned the legality of a principal telling parents they would be trespassed if they exited their vehicle when picking up their children from school.

7:28 p.m. A Bigfork woman tipped off police to a “turkey burglar” in the area that she believed killed off a number of her 32 turkeys.

8:28 p.m. A Kalispell resident reported a census taker threatened to “come back another day.”

10:10 p.m. A number of parents contacted the school principal to report that the man who complained about “having rights” earlier in the day was now making threats on Facebook.

10:18 p.m. A surprise birthday party was getting rowdy.