Woman Killed in Marion Crash

A 62-year-old woman was killed after the car she was driving left the roadway and flipped onto its roof on U.S. Highway 2 Tuesday morning just east of Marion.

The woman was fully ejected from her 2000 Volkswagen Jetta after apparently failing to negotiate a slight curve while driving eastbound near mile marker 102. She was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Andy Horton.

From a distance, the occupants of three other vehicles in the area witnessed a cloud of dust rise from the area and reported the incident to authorities around 7 a.m. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene when MHP troopers arrived. Her body has been transported to the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula for further investigation.