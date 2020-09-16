Montana Prep Football Rankings

Patrick Rohrbach (90) of the Glacier Wolfpack makes a kick in a game against the Helena Bengals in Legends Stadium in Kalispell on Oct. 11, 2019. The Bengals won 20-6. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Class AA football teams kicked off their 2020 season last week after nonconference games were canceled due to coronavirus restrictions. The first week results let to some movement in two statewide polls, the 406mtsports.com and the Treasure State Media Poll.

Billings Senior took down defending state champion Bozeman 34-13 leading the Hawks to drop out of the rankings. Glacier entered both rankings with a 43-20 win over Helena Capital.

In Class A, there was a little shifting among the top teams with Libby and Billings Central as the main discrepancy between the polls. Bigfork’s loss to Lewistown in overtime dropped them down the Class B rankings, but the polls remain optimistic about their performances so far this season.

406mtsports.com Poll

Class AA

1. Missoula Sentinel (1-0) 2. Helena (1-0) 3. Billings Senior (1-0) 4. Billings West (1-0) 5. Kalispell Glacier (1-0)

Class A

1. Hamilton (3-0) 2. Miles City (1-0) 3. Dillon (3-0) 4. Laurel (1-0) 5. Libby (3-0)

Class B

1. Fairfield (2-0) 2. Manhattan (2-0) 3. Glasgow (3-0) 4. Bigfork (2-1) 5. Florence-Carlton (2-1)

Treasure State Media Poll

Class AA

1. Missoula Sentinel (1-0) 2. Billings West (1-0) 3. Billings Senior (1-0) 4. Glacier (1-0) 5. Helena (1-0)

Class A

1. Miles City (1-0) 2. Hamilton (3-0) 3. Dillon (1-0) 4. Laurel (1-0) 5. Billings Central (1-0)

Class B

1. Manhattan (2-0) 2. Fairfield (2-0) 3. Bigfork (2-1) 4. Glasgow (3-0) 5. Florence-Carlton (2-1)

The Treasure State Media poll is compiled by Anthony Nachreiner with voting media members across the state and is released every Wednesday. The 406mtsports.com poll is compiled by 406mtspots staff and comes out Mondays.