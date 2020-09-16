Podcast: The Ballot Battle

Dig even deeper into the biggest stories of the last seven days with the Beacon’s weekly podcast.

This week: After initially rejecting the option, the Flathead County Commissioners joined most of the rest of Montana in opting to use an all-mail ballot in the upcoming November election, over the objections of a small but vocal minority who claim mail voting is rife with fraud. Reporter Tristan Scott is back with a guest, Flathead County Election Manager Monica Eisenzimer, who explains how her office has handled large numbers of absentee ballots for years and why she’s fully confident in this November’s vote. Later, host Andy Viano runs down the biggest stories from the past week, including the latest data on the spread of the novel coronavirus, an update from Flathead County schools and a recap of Mike Pence’s visit to Montana.

