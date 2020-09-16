Real Estate Market Trends

How many homes sold —and how fast — across the Flathead, this past year (by construction vintage)? This week we update an April chart with single-family residence sales quantities and median days from listing to contract, for homes sold for prices between $200,000 and $650,000, by five-year home construction vintage ranges and by city (starting in 1976, due to quantities).

Kalispell again far outsold the other cities, and it had the second fastest time-to-contract for two of nine vintages. Columbia Falls had the fastest median speed to contract, across the Flathead, for more than half; it also sold the second highest quantities in two vintages (including the newest). Polson moved the second greatest quantities, among Flathead cities, for one-third of the ranges. Lakeside was fastest to contract in four, but slowest in two.

Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.