Strong Showings for Local Golf Teams

At the Cabinet View Invitational in Libby, Whitefish’s Marcus Kilman took first-place honors over Luke Sova from Columbia Falls. First-place Whitefish scored 338 to top Polson (366) and Columbia Falls (381). Ellie Thiel of Polson shot 83 to take the girls title by six strokes. Ronan shot 401 for the girls team title over Whitefish (403).

In Helena, Glacier’s Tyler Avery took top honors by shooting 66 to lead the Wolfpack to the team title by 13 strokes over Flathead. Teammate Ezra Epperly tied for second (68).

Flathead’s Marcella Mercer kept her winning streak alive shooting a tourney-best 69, seven shots clear of second place. Glacier won the team title (367) over Capital (370) and Flathead (401).