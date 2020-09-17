Flathead Soccer Postponed

The Flathead boys and girls soccer games against Missoula Hellgate on Thursday have been postponed until Saturday due to poor air quality in the Missoula Valley. Air quality in Missoula through 1 p.m. on Sept. 17 was reported in the unhealthy range according to the Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) with an average particulate concentration of 87.7 μg/m3.

On Sept. 15, Hellgate and Glacier played in the second crosstown doubleheader despite air quality registering as unhealthy. The DEQ reported particulate concentration at the start of the first match was 106.9 μg/m3.