Shooter Released, No Charges Filed in Trumble Creek Incident

No charges have been filed and a shooting suspect has been released from the Flathead County Detention Center following a fatal shooting on Trumble Creek Road outside Kalispell last week.

Authorities initially detained Leon Paul Kavis, 36, after deputies from the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office arrived at a residence in the 2600 block of Trumble Creek Road around 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 10 and found a man dead of a suspected gunshot wound inside the home.

Kavis was one of several people to call 911 immediately following the shooting and his account of the incident matched that of other witnesses, according to Flathead County Attorney Travis Ahner. Ahner said the victim, who was armed, entered the home “with the intent to hurt” Kavis before being shot. Based on subsequent investigation by the sheriff’s office and a review of the case by the county attorney’s office, the decision was made to file no charges and release Kavis on Sept. 14.