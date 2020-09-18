Three Additional COVID-19 Deaths Reported in Flathead County

The Flathead City-County Health Department announced Friday that three more county residents had died as a result of the novel coronavirus, bringing the countywide total to 16 since the outbreak began.

Two of the reported deaths were connected to long-term care facilities, including one at Whitefish Care and Rehabilitation, bringing the death toll at that facility to 11. The Beacon had previously confirmed the outbreak occurred at that facility, which has not been identified by the health department. The second long-term care resident who died was connected to a different facility.

No information was released on the third person whose death was reported.

“We’d like to extend our sincerest condolences to all loved ones who have been affected,” Interim Health Officer Tamalee St. James Robinson said.

The health department reported 24 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. Five Flathead County residents are currently hospitalized.