Sir, This is a No Hug Zone

5:50 a.m. A self-described “nice guy” didn’t understand why dispatchers had so many questions for him after he accidentally called 911 while in the shower.

10:40 a.m. A man whose gun was confiscated by police wanted it back so he could sell it to his girlfriend.

11:12 a.m. A cat owner was yelling.

2:03 p.m. A man asking grocery store customers for money and hugs refused to leave when asked.

2:06 p.m. People were camping in a parking lot.

2:19 p.m. One party was “being rude” after a fender bender.

3:41 p.m. Two men were yelling at each other.

5:02 p.m. A 14-year-old with clenched fists was “acting out.”

5:40 p.m. A man tried to fraudulently return a high chair for the second time this week.

7:24 p.m. An emergency room visitor who refused to put on a mask called 911 to complain.

8:58 p.m. A car with no driver has been running for two hours.

11:34 p.m. A very intoxicated man waiting for a ride was growing impatient.