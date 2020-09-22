Callahan Fire Containment Increases

The Type 2 Incident Management Team assigned to the Callahan Fire has kept the blaze from drastically increasing in size. The fire, which is burning nine miles southwest of Troy in the Kootenai National Forest, is now 1,276 acres, an increase of only 73 acres in the last six days. The fire is considered to be 40% contained as of Sept. 22.

Engines and crews continue working to extinguish heat alongside the southern edge of the burn according to a press release from the Forest Service. Firefighters have also completely lined an eight-acre spot fire that started burning to the east of the main burn, and are working to ensure it is completely contained.

Cooler temperatures and rain in the forecast for the week are anticipated to keep fire behavior to a minimum.

The Callahan Fire was detected on Sept. 8 and is located on the Three Rivers Ranger District of the Kootenai National Forest in Bonner County, Idaho. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. There are currently 315 personnel assigned to the fire including three helicopters.

An area, trail and road closure order is in place for National Forest System lands on the Three Rivers Ranger District.