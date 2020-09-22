Eash Top Freshman Runner West of Divide

Flathead freshman Lilli Rumsey Eash completed a five-kilometer course in Missoula in 19:25, a season best time by more than 30 seconds. In Montana, only Bozeman freshman Natalie Nicholas has run a faster time in 2020.

Eash was the sixth fastest finisher in the Missoula Invite, which consisted of two separate races made up of four teams. The Bravettes finished third in their race behind Helena and Hellgate, both of which won trophies at the state meet last year. Sage Brooks of Hellgate won the meet in 17:59.

In the first of the two boys varsity races, Glacier finished second to Sentinel, with five runners finishing the course under 18:20. Junior Sam Ells was the top finisher for the Wolfpack, taking third with a time of 16:48.