Golf Prepares for Divisionals, State

Flathead senior Marcella Mercer continued her undefeated streak for the season by taking medalist honors over teammate Jillian Wynne. Mercer fired a 74 to Wynne’s 85 and the Bravettes captured the team title over Glacier.

In the boys competition, Glacier sophomore Tyler Avery edged out Helena’s Logan Meyer to top the podium with 74 strokes. Sam Manaker of Glacier finished fourth in a scorecard playoff.

Glacier took the team title in 306 over Helena (319) and Sentinel (322).

The Western AA divisional tournament will begin on Sept. 24 in Butte, and the top four teams, and top ten individuals, will advance to the state competition.

Whitefish, playing without defending state champion Cameron Kahle also competed in the tournament against Class AA competition. The Bulldogs are looking for an easy advancement through the divisional tournament in Polson Sept. 25-26.