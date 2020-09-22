(Mostly) Friday Night Lights Roundup

The Whitefish Bulldogs kicked off the week’s football games by traveling to Browning on Thursday, Sept. 17 and posting a program-record-tying score in their 58-6 route of the Indians. The Bulldogs set the initial record in a 58-38 defeat of Deer Lodge in 1969.

Glacier shot to a 20-point lead in the first quarter en route to defeating Butte 33-17. Jake Rendina scored four touchdowns and Jake Turner caught a 14-yard pass from quarterback JT Allen giving the Wolfpack a good case as a top team in the state.

In Missoula, Flathead lost a 28-20 matchup against Missoula Hellgate, sealed by an interception that Hellgate receiver Brayden Terzo returned in the last minute of the game.

Columbia Falls quarterback Mason Peters completed two TD passes to Cade Morgan and the Wildcats held off Libby 35-33. Isaiah Roth and Rowdy White both rushed into the end zone for Columbia Falls but the highlight of the game was Taylor Brian returning the second-half kickoff 80 yards for a TD. Both teams are now tied 3-1 in the Northwestern A conference, along with Polson, which rolled past Ronan 52-34.

Bigfork suffered its second loss of the season to Florence-Carlton, leaving them 0-2 in conference play this season. The aggressive rushing offense that was lauded early this year was outmatched by the Falcons.