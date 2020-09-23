Cooney Takes in More Donations than Gianforte in Past Month

Rep. Greg Gianforte speaks at a rally where Vice President Mike Pence campaigned on behalf of Gianforte and Matt Rosendale at Glacier Park International Airport on Nov. 5, 2018. Justin Franz | Flathead Beacon

HELENA – Democratic Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney again received more donations than Republican U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte in the most recent campaign reporting period in the race for Montana governor.

However, Gianforte has outraised Cooney $3.3 million to $2.5 million overall. Gianforte has also loaned his campaign just over $3.5 million, including $1 million during the most recent reporting period.

The governor’s seat is open because Gov. Steve Bullock cannot seek re-election due to term limits. Bullock, a Democrat, is looking to unseat Republican U.S. Sen. Steve Daines.

Cooney reported raising $678,000 from Aug. 16 through Sept. 15. Gianforte raised $334,000 during the same period.

With six weeks until Election Day, Cooney has about $450,000 remaining while Gianforte has just under $400,000.

Millions of dollars in outside money are also being spent on ads for and against the candidates in the governor’s race.

During the last reporting period, which covered two months ending August 15, Gianforte reported raising $582,000 from donors and Cooney reported raising $725,000.