Montana Prep Football Rankings: Sept. 23

Bodi Smith (2) of the Whitefish Bulldogs leaps for a pass against two Hamilton Broncs defenders in Whitefish on Oct. 11, 2019. Hamilton beat Whitefish 41-0. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

The Class AA rankings remained steady, full of the two-win teams in the state. In the Western Conference, none of the top five ranked teams face off against one another until week five, and the two Billings schools don’t meet until Oct. 2. Barring any surprises this week, there shouldn’t be much movement this weekend.

In Class A, there was a little shifting among the top teams with Laurel and Dillon swapping spots in the 406mtsports.com poll after Hamilton’s 37-14 win over Dillon. Libby dropped out of the rankings to be replaced by Billings Central after a harrowing 35-33 loss to Columbia Falls. The Treasure State Media Poll only had minor switches, with Hamilton finally topping the ranking.

Bigfork’s second loss of the season to Florence-Carlton dropped the Vikings off the Class B rankings and moved the Falcons up to fourth in both polls. Similar to Class AA, the top ranked teams won’t face off until October.

406mtsports.com Poll

Class AA

1. Missoula Sentinel (2-0) 2. Billings Senior (2-0) 3. Helena (2-0) 4. Billings West (2-0) 5. Kalispell Glacier (2-0)

Class A

1. Hamilton (4-0) 2. Miles City (2-0) 3. Laurel (2-0) 4. Dillon (3-1) 5. Billings Central (2-0)

Class B

1. Fairfield (3-0) 2. Manhattan (3-0) 3. Glasgow (4-0) 4. Florence-Carlton (3-1) 5. Malta (2-0)

Treasure State Media Poll

Class AA

1. Missoula Sentinel (2-0) 2. Billings West (2-0) 3. Billings Senior (2-0) 4. Helena (2-0) 5. Glacier (2-0)

Class A

1. Hamilton (4-0) 2. Miles City (2-0) 3. Laurel (2-0) 4. Billings Central (2-0) 5. Dillon (3-1)

Class B

1. Manhattan (3-0) 2. Fairfield (3-0) 3. Glasgow (4-0) 4. Florence- Carlton (3-1) 5. Malta (2-0)

The Treasure State Media poll is compiled by Anthony Nachreiner with voting media members across the state and is released every Wednesday. The 406mtsports.com poll is compiled by 406mtsports staff and comes out Mondays.