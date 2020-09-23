Podcast: COVID-19 on the Rise

Dig even deeper into the biggest stories of the last seven days with the Beacon’s weekly podcast.

This week: Flathead County is in the midst of the largest outbreak of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, a dramatic increase in cases that is stressing public health infrastructure and causing frustration at the county health department. That feeling has only been compounded by angry outbursts from those opposed to mask mandates, those who question the severity of the virus and those who want the department to do more to enforce safety protocols (among others), so Andy Viano flips seats to answer questions from Editor in Chief Kellyn Brown about all of it. Later, Andy returns to the host chair to share a few other coronavirus-related updates and check in on a wildfire burning in the Kootenai National Forest.

