Real Estate Market Trends

Back in March, we studied the quantity of new listings by calendar month. Let’s refresh the data, to include numbers through August 2020 (see chart). This week’s chart shows quantities of Flathead County single-family residence listings added by month, for homes listed for prices between $150,000 and $599,999, over the past five years.

Look at the nosedives taken in new listings added in April and May 2020 (compared with the past three years). June 2020 continued a downward quantity trend from the prior two years, too. July and August quantities, however, continued an overall upward trend, across the past five years.

Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.