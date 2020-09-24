Blackfeet Tribe Imposes 14-day Mandatory Shutdown

The Blackfeet Nation this month received nearly $500,000 in funding from the U.S. Department of Justice to assist with violent crime prosecutions in both tribal court and in U.S. District Court. Beacon File Photo

The Blackfeet Tribal Business Council has authorized a 14-day mandatory shutdown on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation, starting on Sunday, Sept. 27 at 11:59 p.m. due to the rising number of active COVID-19 cases.

As of Thursday, Sept. 24, there were 86 active cases on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation.

Law enforcement will issue citations and fines to individuals breaking compliance with the shut down, according to the Blackfeet Covid-19 Incident Command Facebook page.

For more information, contact the Blackfeet Tribe at (406) 338-3513 or (4036) 338-2946.