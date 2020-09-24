Blackfeet Tribe Imposes 14-day Mandatory Shutdown

The Blackfeet Tribal Business Council has authorized a 14-day mandatory shutdown on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation, starting on Sunday, Sept. 27 at 11:59 p.m. due to the rising number of active COVID-19 cases.
As of Thursday, Sept. 24, there were 86 active cases on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation.
Law enforcement will issue citations and fines to individuals breaking compliance with the shut down, according to the Blackfeet Covid-19 Incident Command Facebook page.
For more information, contact the Blackfeet Tribe at (406) 338-3513 or (4036) 338-2946.