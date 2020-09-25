Morley Returns to Montana

Bigfork native Makena Morley, 22, has parted ways with the Idaho Distance Project and her coach Kameron Ulmer. Morley joined the Boise-based professional team in August after signing a professional contract with shoe company, Asics.

“I just realized I need a different style of coaching,” Morley said. “I love everyone and I’m so sad to leave … but it’s just not what I think I need to run my best.”

Due to most events being canceled for the COVID-19 pandemic, Morley only ran one track meet while part of the IDP, finishing 7th at the Sunset Tour 10,000-meter-run on Aug. 29. Morley ran 32:49.08 at the race.

Morley plans to relocate to Bozeman where she will be training with Montana State University track and cross country coach Lyle Weese.