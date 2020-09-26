Glacier Remains Undefeated on Gridiron

As rain trickled down over the Flathead Valley, the Glacier Wolfpack kept an undefeated streak intact on Friday night, putting away Missoula Big Sky 36-18.

Jake Rendina ran in four touchdowns for Glacier, his 11th for this season. Wyatt Tomason rushed for a 19 yard touchdown in the 4th to help the Wolfpack move to 3-0 on the season

Near the end of an odd first quarter marked by a Glacier fumble and picks on both sides, Big Sky capped off a 92-yard drive with Colter Janacaro making a three-yard run into the end zone. The point after was no good, but the Eagles were briefly up over the Wolfpack for the only time of the game.

Right away in the second quarter Rendina wove through the Eagles’ defense and made it nine yards into the end zone, followed up by a PAT pass to Bilau to put Glacier up 8-6 going into the half.

With three and a half minutes left in the fourth, Big Sky’s Tre Reed caught a tipped pass in the end zone from 18 yards out to start a late game comeback.

The Eagles followed up by capitalizing on a picked off pass from Glacier. Janacaro rushed six yards into the end zone to make it 36-18 before the whistle blew.