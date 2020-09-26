Support Abell for Commissioner

Please join me in voting for Brad Abell as Flathead County commissioner. Brad is a hardworking Montana native and an unapologetic believer in the American Dream. The foundation of this dream is property ownership. Brad has made it clear that he will pursue policies that support home ownership. With the rising cost of housing in the area, this kind of leadership is going to be especially important for young local families trying to get a start. Vote Abell this November!

William Breckenridge

Kalispell