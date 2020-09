Enough With the Yard Signs

12:37 a.m. Suspicious teenagers were sighted.

12:52 a.m. An apartment dweller didn’t think it was funny when the upstairs neighbors tried to break in as “a joke.”

8:54 a.m. A bunch more campaign signs were reported stolen.

9:06 a.m. Campaign signs. Stolen.

9:45 a.m. In a rousing twist, some campaign yard signs were stolen, returned the following morning, put back on display, and stolen again.

11:02 a.m. A man accused of making meth in his garage was actually melting rocks in search of gold.

11:18 a.m. A neighbor was accused of moving a swing in order to put up a fence.

3:02 p.m. A demonstrator’s Trump flag flapped across a woman’s windshield, obstructing her view.

5:06 p.m. Two bald men were fighting on the side of the road.

5:27 p.m. A caller wanted to know if there was “some type of rally going on.”

6:05 p.m. A man saw lasers shining through his window and someone running from the scene.

11:55 p.m. A broken sprinkler was spraying water everywhere