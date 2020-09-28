Vote Larson for County Commissioner

I’m voting this fall for Kristen Larson for Flathead County commissioner. I ask you to do so also. And I ask you to encourage people you know to do the same.

Flathead County faces many long-term challenges – social, economic, and environmental – exacerbated by the pressures of rapid development in the area. This growth is happening and will continue. It impacts the valley now and will continue to do so over the long-term. A public servant needs to move beyond a cut and paste, cookie-cutter mindset and address these complex issues with clarity, resourcefulness, and practicality. Kristen Larson is this person.

Kristen Larson is already a grassroots community leader. As the owner of a local “mom and pop” business, Kristen manages a variety of counterbalances every day for her business to succeed – excellence versus mediocrity, imagination versus blandness, growth versus stagnancy, sustainability versus exploitation, community versus self-interest, dependability versus capriciousness, reality versus fantasy.

This is the everyday life Kristen Larson will bring to the Flathead County Commission with dedication, humor, approachability, and a strong sense of home – experiences and qualities that will inform her work as county commissioner.

Vote for Kristen Larson for Flathead County commissioner.

Richard Turbiak

Kalispell