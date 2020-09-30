Eagle Transit Suspends Service On Popular Routes

On Tuesday, Sept. 29, Flathead County’s Eagle Transit shut down fixed service routes across the Flathead Valley due to the impact of COVID-19 on operational capacity. The canceled routes include the Red, Green and Orange lines in Kalispell, all service in Columbia Falls and the Tri City Commuter.

The canceled routes had an average ridership of 3,650 individuals a month from July 2018 to June 2019, according to data provided by the county. Eagle Transit has a total average monthly ridership of around 13,855 among a dozen routes.

To accommodate residents who rely on community transportation, Eagle Transit will provide on-demand rides for the general public. Appointments must be made by 5 p.m. the day before a requested ride for the regular fare, or same day service may be accommodated for a $5 charge. On-demand rides can be scheduled by calling (406)-758-5728.

Eagle Transit still provides its paratransit service, Dial-A-Ride, to passengers with a disability or other conditions. Dial-A-Ride is an appointment based ride-share service that operates in a service area within three-quarters of a mile from city bus routes in Kalispell, Whitefish and Columbia Falls.

The Whitefish City and Commuter route is still running. Due to Montana’s Phase 2 reopening restrictions, only 10 people are allowed on a city bus at any given time.