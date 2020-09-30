Podcast: 3,000 Miles on the Trail

Dig even deeper into the biggest stories of the last seven days with the Beacon’s weekly podcast.

This week: Sarah Williams and Peter Weinberger had never met before crossing paths on the Continental Divide Trail but ended up tackling thousands of miles together over several months, all while the coronavirus spread across the United States and flipped life upside down for millions of Americans. Sarah and Peter are the subjects of this week’s Beacon cover story and join the show to talk about the experience as they reintegrate into the community. Later, host Andy Viano runs down the latest information on Flathead County’s growing COVID-19 outbreak and the rest of the biggest stories from the last week.

Subscribe to this show by searching for “Flathead Beacon” wherever you get your podcasts so you don’t miss an episode.

The music in this this episode is “Thinking Music” by Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) and is licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License.