Real Estate Market Trends

Let’s look at residential sales quantities, median days from listing to contract, and median cost per square foot, by square footage range (in 500-square-foot segments), since 2017, for homes sold at prices between $150,000 and $699,999 (see chart) — focusing on sales Jan. 1 through Aug. 31, each year.

2017 numbers are in green, 2018 are orange, 2019 are blue and 2020 are gold. Vertical bars show quantity of sales, dashed lines show median days from listing to contract (add roughly another 45 for due diligence to get to closing), and solid lines show median sold price per square foot. The hard copy Beacon has only room for one chart, so we chose the Flathead County SFR; the online Beacon has additional animated GIFs, too: one for county SFR, townhome and condo stats, another for SFR stats for each of the major cities.

County-wide, the single-family residence sold price per square foot and quantity sold show marked increases this January through August for all square footage ranges, compared to the prior three-year periods. Median days from listing-to-contract were at or below the lowest, too, in all but the 3,000-3,499 square foot range.

Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.