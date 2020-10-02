Bullock Clear Choice for Senate

I don’t know about you, but my health care is a serious matter to me and I bet, to you, as a senior citizen of Montana. And, that’s why I am very clear about who I want to represent our great state in the U.S. Senate in November 2020.

Gov. Steve Bullock has already allowed me to feel secure in his methods. He has supported Medicare benefit expansion, bringing health care to over 90,000 Montanans who would otherwise not have good health coverage. Steve Bullock has fought against dark money in our elections and will continue to stand up to special interests and big pharmaceutical companies in Washington that try to price gouge Montanans while he’s in the Senate.

Steve Daines is another matter altogether. He has proven he will not stand up for Montana seniors. He voted to slash funding for Medicare and raised the retirement age so workers will work longer before they receive the Medicare benefits they earned. Steve Daines also continues to support overturning the ACA, which provides affordable health care coverage to thousands of Montanans.

Steve Bullock is my clear choice for the U.S. Senate for Montana. I am going with him because he will protect our access to affordable health care and he’ll stand up for benefits we have already earned.

Please join with me and vote for Gov. Steve Bullock for U.S. Senate on November 3, 2020.

Sheila Bell

Polson