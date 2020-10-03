Daines Puts America, Montana First

I’m proud to contribute to Montana’s biggest industry as a farmer. We put food on the table for families across the country and the world, but we need the support of our leaders to continue doing our job.

President Donald Trump is renegotiating trade deals that are crucial to Montana ranchers and farmers’ success, and Sen. Steve Daines has worked alongside the president to put Montana agriculture first.

Steve Daines played a key role in securing three historic trade deals with our four largest trading partners – Mexico, Canada, Japan and China. These deals have allowed Montana farmers and ranchers to finally start competing on a level playing with our largest global competitors. Thanks to Daines’ leadership, Montana cattle ranchers now have access to the Chinese beef market – something that hadn’t happened in 14 years.

Daines proudly supports the president and his America First agenda, Gov. Steve Bullock does not. If elected, Bullock won’t stand with the president or Montana agriculture. Bullock will stand with New York Chuck Schumer and California Nancy Pelosi. We need a senator who will support our president and continue putting America and Montana ag first. Vote Sen. Steve Daines in November!

Susan Lake

Ronan