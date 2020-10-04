Why is it so hard to wear a mask? I see so many people not wearing masks. Right now it is 100% proven it helps lower the COVID-19 numbers. The reality is people are dying. What will it take for these non- mask wearing to get that? I hear people say that the virus will end after the election. Really? I personally think it’s very disrespectful to us that care and wear our masks. Let’s face it I don’t think anybody likes to wear a mask but it’s our obligation to do so. All health care workers, fast food, grocery, and many other occupations have to wear them for eight or more hours a day. So here is a big thank you to all those that wear a mask. Let’s beat this virus! Safe regards.

Ron Virnig

Kalispell