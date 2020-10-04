Montana Reports 501 COVID-19 Cases in New Daily Record

BILLINGS – Montana health officials said Saturday that 501 more people have tested positive for COVID-19, setting a new daily record.

In the past week, the state has reported more than 300 new cases a day, with more than 1,500 new cases reported during that time, The Billings Gazette reported.

According to the information compiled by the Department of Health and Human Services, there are currently 4,569 active cases in the state. The state reports 186 people have died since the pandemic began.

Gov. Steve Bullock on Saturday said on Twitter that with another record high in cases, “our healthcare professionals around the state are working damn hard. As Montanans we know what we need to do and we need to do it: mask up, social distance, avoid large gatherings, stay home when sick, and follow quarantine and isolation orders.”