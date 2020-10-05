Support Debo in House District 3

I am writing to advocate for Debo Powers who is running for the legislative seat in House District 3. I know Debo as a friend and through my work as a fire lookout; we are both fire lookouts in House District 3. Fire lookouts are important for detecting fires early, in communications with fire personnel, and in monitoring fire activity. We host many visitors to our lookouts, answer questions and help people learn about both the importance and dangers of fire. Some lookouts are staffed by paid professionals, and some by trained volunteers. We all work together to help each other from our distant perches, particularly those of us with some of our viewshed in common.

Debo has volunteered her time as a fire lookout for the Flathead National Forest every summer for the past six years. She does this to help protect her community from wildfire. When working on the lookout, Debo is a true professional and I know she’s a fine ambassador for the Forest Service by sharing information about fire management with visitors and – when COVID wasn’t a threat – giving them a tour of the lookout. Debo is a superb Montana House representative because of her excellent communication and people skills, her energy and enthusiasm, and her commitment to public service. She has had a long career in the field of education, she has worked many years in leadership and advocacy, and she’s ready to continue her work in Montana’s Legislature.

As Debo has worked on her campaign, she has enjoyed meeting with, listening to, and learning much from her constituents in House District 3. She is smart, experienced working with groups of people with varied interests and values to make decisions to benefit all sides, and she is eager to continue working hard for her community. She loves Montana, particularly this part of the state where she makes her home. I encourage you to trust the potential for the good work Debo Powers can do for you and everyone in House District 3, for Flathead County and for this state.

Elizabeth Wright

Martin City