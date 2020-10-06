Rumsey Eash, Ells Win Flathead Quad XC

Sam Ells of Glacier High School finished seventh in the Flathead Invitational at Rebecca Farms in Kalispell on Sept 14, 2019. Hunter DÕAntuono | Flathead Beacon

Despite not taking either individual title, the Hellgate Knights won the boys and girls races at the Flathead Quad cross country meet at Rebecca Farm on Oct. 5, with both teams scoring 23 points.

Glacier junior Sam Ells won the boys race in a time of 16:18, a lifetime best by 19 seconds.

“Sam came up to me and said he’d heard the Hellgate boys were going to treat the race as a workout and asked if he could just go for it from the gun,” Glacier coach Cody Moore said. “He really got after it.”

Ells was followed by sophomore teammate Jeff Lillard who ran a 41 second personal best to finish fifth.

The Wolfpack finished third, three points behind Flathead, led by sophomore Reilly Johnson in 17:26.

Flathead freshman Lilli Rumsey Eash continued her dominance on the cross country course winning the girls race in 19:23, her second fastest time of the season.

Junior Kya Wood was the second Bravette to cross the line running a season best 19:50 for fourth place.

Glacier finished third in the meet behind Flathead. Freshman Bailey Gable led the Wolfpack with an eighth place finish in 20:43.