Bigfork Football, Whitefish Girls Soccer Games Canceled

The Bigfork Vikings football game against Anaconda on Oct. 9 has been postponed a week following a surge in positive COVID-19 cases and close contacts in the Anaconda School District.

The Montana Standard reported on Friday that more than 20 staff members — a quarter of the district staff — had either tested positive for the novel coronavirus or were considered a close contact, prompting the district to revert to all-remote learning for two weeks starting Oct. 5.

All fall sports are also on a two-week hiatus after the high school volleyball team was put under quarantine and several football players were identified as close contacts.

Bigfork Activities Director Matt Porrovecchio confirmed that the football game had been rescheduled for Oct. 16, with Anaconda still hosting.

The Whitefish girls soccer game against Polson on Oct. 9 was canceled after an individual in association with the Pirates soccer team tested positive for COVID-19, according to a press release. The individual was on a school bus with the soccer team en route to the Sept. 29 game against Columbia Falls, prompting a number of team members to be put under quarantine.

It is unlikely the game will be rescheduled as the Class A state tournament begins on Oct. 13.