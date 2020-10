The body of a man was discovered by U.S. Forest Service personnel near Marias Pass on Tuesday, more than two weeks after he was reported missing.

Byron Crow was found in a wooded area a few miles from the pass, according to a press release issued by the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday. Crow’s vehicle had been found at the Marias Pass parking area after his wife reported him missing on Sept. 20.

No information on the cause of death was released.