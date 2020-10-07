Montana Prep Football Rankings: Oct. 7

In Billings, the West-Senior rivalry game ended with the Golden Bears taking down their crosstown rivals 41-14, to move up to the second spot in the Class AA rankings. This week, No. 3 Helena will square off against No. 4 Glacier in the next clash of undefeated squads.

In Class A, there was no change to the 406mtsports.com rankings, while Columbia Falls dropped out of the Treasure State Media Poll after a 35-7 loss to Hamilton. The Broncs drop to No. 2 in the TSMP, while retaining the top spot in the 406mtsports rankings.

406mtsports.com Rankings

Class AA

1. Missoula Sentinel (4-0) 2. Billings West (4-0) 3. Helena (4-0) 4. Kalispell Glacier (4-0) 5. Billings Senior (3-1)

Class A

1. Hamilton (6-0) 2. Miles City (4-0) 3. Billings Central (3-0) 4. Dillon (4-1) 5. Laurel (3-1)

Class B

1. Manhattan (5-0) 2. Fairfield (3-0) 3. Glasgow (6-0) 4. Florence-Carlton (5-1) 5. Malta (3-0)

Treasure State Media Poll

Class AA

Class A

1. Miles City (4-0) 2. Hamilton (6-0) 3. Billings Central (3-0) 4. Dillon (4-1) 5. Laurel (3-1)

Class B

1. Manhattan (5-0) 2. Fairfield (3-0) 3. Glasgow (6-0) 4. Florence – Carlton (5-1) 5. Townsend (5-1)

The 406mtsports.com rankings are compiled by 406mtsports staff and comes out on Mondays. The Treasure State Media poll is compiled by Anthony Nachreiner with voting media members across the state and is released every Wednesday.