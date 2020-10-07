Podcast: General Election 2020 — Montana Legislature

Dig even deeper into the biggest stories of the last seven days with the Beacon’s weekly podcast.

This week: Ballots for the 2020 general election will be mailed out in Flathead County on Friday, Oct. 9, and before your ballot arrives in the mailbox we’re running down (briefly) eight contested races for the Montana Legislature. Four Beacon reporters — Tristan Scott, Maggie Dresser, Micah Drew and podcast host Andy Viano — break down two races each, just as they did in this week’s issue of the Flathead Beacon. Later in the episode, Andy returns to provide an update on the spread of COVID-19 in Flathead County and the rest of the biggest stories from the last week.

The music in this this episode is “Thinking Music” by Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) and is licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License.