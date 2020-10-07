So, Donald Trump, the national Republican Party and the Montana Republican State Central Committee wants to limit your ability to vote by mail. They say they want to prevent fraudulent voting. There is almost no voter fraud in Montana.

Why would the Republican Party want to limit your vote? Why would anyone want to vote for Republican candidates who support voter suppression? Trump, Gianforte, Daines, and other Republican candidates support voter suppression?

Voting is a bedrock American right. Make a plan to vote. Vote for candidates that make voting safe and available for all. Thank you.

Dave Hadden

Bigfork