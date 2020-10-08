Wildfire Near Marion Burning More Than 120 Acres

A wildfire that started on private land 12 miles southwest of Marion grew to 121 acres and was 0% contained as of Wednesday afternoon.

The Hubbart Dam Fire was threatening some nearby residences, according to the National Interagency Coordination Center (NICC), which also reported that 50 fire personnel and nine engines were battling the blaze. The fire is burning timber in the area and was first discovered on Tuesday.

In nearby Lake County, the Highway 28 fire is now 90% contained. That fire, four miles west of Elmo near Flathead Lake, was at 471 acres and smoldering with minimal fire behavior as of Wednesday night, per the NICC.

This is a developing story and will be updated.