Alpine Section of Glacier National Park’s Going-to-the-Sun Sun Road to Temporarily Close

The Logan Pass sign on July 13, 2020. Glacier National Park’s Going-to-the-Sun Road’s west side opened to the top of Logan Pass on July 13, 2020. The east side remains closed. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Glacier National Park’s famed Going-to-the Sun Road will temporarily close to visitors between Avalanche Creek and Rising Sun beginning Friday evening due to inclement weather forecast in the region.

The National Weather Service issued a forecast predicting a cold weather system to arrive in the park Saturday, Oct. 10. The storm is expected to bring rain, high winds, freezing temperatures, and the potential for snow in high elevations.

Based on the current weather forecast, the temporary Going-to-the-Sun Road closure at Avalanche Creek is expected to last at least through Monday, Oct. 12, according to a Friday afternoon press release from Glacier officials.

The release states that “conditions will be evaluated on a continual basis and the closure may be lifted at any time should conditions allow.”

At the time of the release, officials anticipated the Sun Road would remain open between Avalanche Creek and the West Entrance. All east-side park roads remain closed due to COVID-19 operating requirements, including the Sun Road between St. Mary and Rising Sun. Status updates of all roads in the park are available on the park’s Current Road Conditions webpage.

Visitors are encouraged to prepare for inclement weather if they plan to travel to the park this weekend. Check the weather forecast and park road status before you visit, dress for varying degrees of weather, carry the ten essential emergency items, and be on alert for potential hazards on roadways and trails.

The park will continue to provide updates via the Current Road Conditions section of the park’s website and on Twitter. Visitors should monitor these webpages for up-to-date information.