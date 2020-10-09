General Election 2020: Montana Legislature

Flathead County voters will soon begin receiving their ballots for the Nov. 3 general election, which here and in 44 other Montana counties is being conducted using an all-mail ballot format due to concerns surrounding in-person voting while the novel coronavirus continues to spread.

Election officials will begin mailing ballots on Oct. 9 to all registered voters. The ballots may be returned by mail or submitted by hand at several ballot collection locations, including the Flathead County Election Department in Kalispell.

For more information on how to register to vote and determine your voter status, visit the Flathead County Election Department’s website.

Here is the Beacon’s first round of candidate profiles, featuring local legislative races. Stay tuned for more coverage of statewide and federal races next week.

____________________________________

House District 3

Democrat Debo Powers fields challenge from Republican Braxton Mitchell

____________________________________

House District 5

Democrat Fern vies for third term as Republican Catherine Owens challenges with ‘business friendly’ platform

____________________________________

House District 6

Two political newcomers battle for seat representing northwest Kalispell, southwest Whitefish

____________________________________

House District 7

Veteran lawmaker Frank Garner faces two challengers in quest for fourth term

____________________________________

House District 10

Veteran conservative Mark Noland faces a progressive challenger in Democrat Jennifer Allen

____________________________________

House District 12

Browning and Reksten compete to represent Polson

____________________________________

Senate District 2

Kalispell City Councilor Kyle Waterman, a Democrat, takes on veteran Republican House Rep. Carl Glimm

____________________________________

Senate District 3

Incumbent Republican Keith Regier squares off against Democrat Guthrie Quist

